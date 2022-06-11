Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 24,018 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.