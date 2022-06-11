Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,043 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $44,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

