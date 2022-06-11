Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $63,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average of $190.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

