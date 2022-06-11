Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

