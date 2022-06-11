StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

