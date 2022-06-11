StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
CASI opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
