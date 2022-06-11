StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

