StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCYG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.04. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

