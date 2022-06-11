StockNews.com Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,113 shares of company stock worth $542,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

