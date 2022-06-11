StockNews.com Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of AR stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

