StockNews.com Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.