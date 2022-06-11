StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Buy

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 351,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,555. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,671 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.