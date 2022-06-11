Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

