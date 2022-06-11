Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

