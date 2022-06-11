Strategic Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CBU opened at $63.39 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

