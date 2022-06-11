Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $22.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.