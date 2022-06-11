Strategic Financial Services Inc Invests $611,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $345.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.96.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

