Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

