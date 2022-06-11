Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

