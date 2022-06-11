Strategic Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,256,000 after acquiring an additional 337,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.