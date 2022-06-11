Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 1,744 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

