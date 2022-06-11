Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 370 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

