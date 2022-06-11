Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 39,443 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,443 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $205,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

