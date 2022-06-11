Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 795 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.