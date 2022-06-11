Strike (STRK) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Strike has a market capitalization of $73.35 million and $4.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $22.88 or 0.00080544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00449079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,527 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

