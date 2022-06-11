Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 40,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $216.40 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $214.17 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.