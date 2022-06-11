Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBI opened at $21.50 on Friday. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

