Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $333,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,792,000 after purchasing an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 349,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,747,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

