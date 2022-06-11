Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of SU stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

