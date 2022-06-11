Susan Rodriguez Sells 43,920 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARDX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 323,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

