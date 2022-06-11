Susquehanna Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $62.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE:HP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

