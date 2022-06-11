SVB Leerink Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $70.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

