Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SWDBY opened at $14.94 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.89%.
About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.