Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWDBY opened at $14.94 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWDBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.18.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

