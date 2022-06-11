Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 4,729 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FirstCash worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

