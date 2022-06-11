Synovus Financial Corp Buys 764 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $9,668,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 70.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

