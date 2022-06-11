Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.