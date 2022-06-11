Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.74 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $140.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

