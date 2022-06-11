Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 107 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $287.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.85 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

