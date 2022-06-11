Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 43,456 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.