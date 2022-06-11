Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

NYSE:GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

