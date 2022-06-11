Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,811 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $3,690,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

