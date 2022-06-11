Target Co. (TGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.84. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

