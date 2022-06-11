Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $171.00 at DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.84.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

