Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.81.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.84. Target has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

