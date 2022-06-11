Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $198.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.84. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

