Tate & Lyle plc (TATE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.80 on August 5th

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TATE opened at GBX 743.50 ($9.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 624.40 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 814.90 ($10.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 764.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.72) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($11.65) to GBX 940 ($11.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.16), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($39,582.09).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

