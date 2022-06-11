Telsey Advisory Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $185.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.81.

TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

