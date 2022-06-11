Tether Gold Price Tops $1,870.95 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $461.23 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,870.95 or 0.06522540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

