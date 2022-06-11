Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

