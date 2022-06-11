The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.50 ($62.90).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €52.65 ($56.61) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($77.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.34.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.