The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,094.12 ($51.30).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,813.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,792.52. The firm has a market cap of £80.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($44.12) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,368.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

